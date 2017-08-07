Ashton Turner misses cut at Finnish Challenge

Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner missed the cut in his latest European Challenge Tour event last week.

The rookie professional carded a two-over-par 74 in the first round of the Finnish Challenge, but chalked up five birdies the next day as he recovered to level par with a second round of 70.

The Alford golfer missed the cut by three strokes and finished in a tie for 98th in the 155-strong field.

Turner (21) has had two top 20 finishes on the tour this season, with a best of tied 15th at the Turkish Airlines Challenge.