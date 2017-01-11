Awards time at Mablethorpe Running Club

Mablethorpe Running Club held their annual presentation evening to recognise and reward their high achievers for 2016.

The club’s 15 junior members continued to go from strength to strength, with excellent results in many different race types and disciplines from the track to cross-country, and triathlons to 5k road races.

Chairman's Award winner Wayne Kew with Tammy Rainbow EMN-170901-162303002

Every junior received an award.

Among the seniors, Sheryl Hawse was named Club Person of the Year for devoting her free time to coaching the junior members as well as to general running and upkeep of the clubhouse.

Rob Hawse won the Outstanding Performance accolade, capping a consistently high standard with an incredible time of 16min 41secs at the Doncaster 5k.

The Best Veteran Female Performance went to serial marathon runner Paula Downing for a particularly brilliant performance at the 2016 Boston Marathon, finishing in a time of 3hr 15min 58secs.

Janine Stones with Outstanding Performance winner Rob Hawse EMN-170901-130729002

Kev Harrison claimed the Best Veteran Male Performance award for completing the Cleethorpes 10k in just 41min 26secs.

The Most Improved Member award went to Debbie Jinks who was recognised for her determination and many excellent results, particularly at the Grimsby 10k where she clocked 49min 29secs.

Wayne Kew picked up the Chairman’s Award for his dedication and time given to the club over it’s 10 years existence, eight of which he served as chairman.

* Husband and wife Chris and Tammy Rainbow represented Mablethorpe RC at Rudolph’s Romp 2016.

Janine Stones with Kev Harrison who claimed the Best Veteran Male Performance award EMN-170901-162331002

The traditional end-of-the-year challenge is held over the scenic Yorkshire Wolds on a 24-mile route which includes woodland, hills and dales, and involves more than 2,100 feet of ascent.

Of the 331 finishers, Tammy and Chris finished in the top 10 per cent, finishing 32nd and 33rd in 4hr 01min and 4hr 02min respectively.

* Mablethorpe RC’s Janine Stones completed two ParkRuns over Christmas and new year.

Of the 218 finishers at Cleethorpes on Christmas Eve, Janine was 20th in 21min 21secs, and she then finished 14th and first lady at Boston on New Year’s Eve in 22.02.

Mablethorpe Running Club's juniors section EMN-170901-162343002

* A trio of Mablethorpe RC members made the trip up the coast for Cleethorpes Athletics Club’s New Year’s Day 10k.

A field of 418 runners set out from the promenade and faced a chilly coastal wind in this out-and-back seafront course.

Kev Harrison was strong again to finish 83rd, and second vet 60 runner, in 42min 37secs, while training partners Sharon Wheatley-Margarson and Elaine Wilson finished 270th and 309th respectively in 54.36 and 57.39.