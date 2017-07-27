Beijing hopes ended as event is pulled

Blind archer Stuart Rodgers has received the heartbreaking news that he will not be competing at the World Para-Archery Championships in Beijing.

Earlier this month The Leader revealed that the Louth and District Archery Club member had earned the right to represent Great Britain in China this September.

Unfortunately, World Archery has cancelled the vision impaired classes in the World Para-Archery Championships because there was insufficient competitors from other countries registering to make a competition.

Stuart’s coach, spotter and mentor Rick Smith said: “Devastated, but we will not give up.

“There are still competitions to be had here in the UK, and the hopefully the European Championships next year in Holland to fight for.”