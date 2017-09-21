Bev’s back with a bang to break her best lifts

Powerlifter Bev Johnson has bounced back from injury to break her two previous records at the British Championships.

After undergoing a knee operation last October, to repair a torn acl and cartilage, an injury not related to powerlifting, she decided toi make her return having previously qualified for the event.

Bev said: “I have worked on rehab and strength, really focussing on my form and looking after my body.

“I felt strong and had previously qualified for the British Championships so decided to go.

“I broke my previous records for full power total and my deadlift record, although I was slightly behind my best-ever deadlift.

“But a good recovery in 10 months, after being told it would be a year before I was back.”

Bev now has her sights set on qualifying for the AWPC World Championships in Florida, held next year.