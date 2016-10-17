Bike ace Peter Hickman secures the Riders Cup at Brands Hatch

Peter Hickman recorded a win and a third place finish in two of the three races at Brands Hatch to secure the Riders Cup.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to get the Riders Cup,” he said. “It’s been a really strong season for us.

“After narrowly missing out on the Showdown my goal was to win the Cup, so it’s mega to be leaving here with it.

“We’ve scored well over 200 points in the championship, which is the first time I’ve ever done that, so massive thanks to the whole JG Speedfit Kawasaki team for giving me a package I can win races on – particularly in such a tough year.

“Hopefully we can come back next year and go even better.”

After qualifying in 11th place, Hicky began the first of three races at the British Superbikes season finale from a fourth row grid position and was circulating in 11th place when the red flag brought the race to a halt.

After a considerable delay the race was re-started, only to fall foul to the red flag once again as rain began to fall.

Finally the race was re-started to run over 15 laps in wet conditions, and Hickman got away to a flyer.

He took the lead on lap three, then slipped back to second when his teammate James Ellison took over.

But Ellison fell on lap six, leaving Hickman in the clear.

Even then the race was slowed behind the course car for a few laps, giving the rest of the field a chance to catch up.

But once the car left the track Hickman took control at the front and remained in the lead through the remainder of the laps to cross the finish line to pick up maximum points for his trouble.

He began the second race from the middle of the front row and remained in fourth place for the majority of the race.

But when Christian Iddon pulled out of third place with a problem, he was gifted third place which he held with ease to the flag.

Race three was run in dry conditions with Hickman running in fifth place when, once again, the red flag put paid to his progress.

After a lengthy delay the race was re-started to run over the shorter distance of 10 laps, but after his tyre lost grip he was forced to slow and concentrate on bringing the bike home in one piece.

He crossed the finish line in 11th place.

Hickman explained: “James Ellison wanted to use a different tyre at the restart but his tyre had not been prepared.

“Knowing third place in the championship was at stake for him I offered him my tyre which was already on the warmer.

“I explained that I had already won the Riders Cup so it didn’t really matter and he went out and won the race and third place in the championship.

“Of course I was using my old tyre and it wasn’t long before it showed signs of wear this the reason for me dropping back.”

This unselfish act which denied Hicky a possible podium finish was relayed by Ellison who thanked him publicly on the podium in the TV interview.

Hicky will not be resting on his labels as he is to return to Macau in November to defend his title at the Macau GP.