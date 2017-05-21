Black belt magic for Louth taekwondo students

Members of Yom Chi Taekwondo Club moved up to the next level after passing their coveted black belt promotion grading at Boston.

Rosemary Metcalfe achieved first dan status, while Michael Subberwal reached second dan level, and Leanne Gowler secured third dan status.

They had to perform their skills in front of a five-strong examination board in a test which included patterns, full contact sparring (Olympic competition style), self defence, and destruction.

The club prides itself on its teaching and student achievement, with four fully qualified instructors working under British Taekwondo.

Training takes place on Wednesday at Cordeaux Academy Gym, in Louth, with Taekwondo ToTs (4-6yrs) from 6pm to 6.30pm, and 7yrs upwards from 7pm to 8.30pm.

There is another Wednesday class from 6pm to 7.30pm at Brookenby Community Centre.

Sunday sessions run from 10.30am to 11.30am at Ayscough Hall, in Louth.

* For more details, contact Ian on 07969 597289, visit yomchi.co.uk or their Facebook page.