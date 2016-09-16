Blind Louth archer finishes third at British Championships

Louth And District blind archer Stuart Rodgers exceeded his own targets to finish an excellent third against the best of Britain.

Stuart travelled to Lilleshall, in Shropshire, to compete in The Worshipful Company of Bowyers British Blind Sport Outdoor Archery

Stuart Rodgers (left) with coach and spotter Rick Smith EMN-160915-142925002

Championships, with Paralympics fever spreading throughout the country.

He knew competition would be fierce, up against more experienced archers, so Stuart set his goal to improve on his personal best score from last year.

The shoot started in unpleasant wet conditions on Saturday morning, but by lunch the Louth club archer was well on his way to his goal. Yet Stuart didn’t want to be told his score to avoid losing focus.

In the afternoon session he surpassed his expectations by completing the day with an incredible 221-point improvement on his 2015 score.

It earned him the David Christie Memorial Trophy for the most improved score, and finished the championships in third place.

* You can meet Stuart at the Meridian Centre, in Louth, on Saturday from 10am to 3pm, during the Get Out Get Active (GOGA) Activity Day hosted by Louth Disability Forum.

Among the activities are archery, judo, walking netball, walking football, wheelchair basketball, table cricket, boccia and more.