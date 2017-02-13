Blind Louth archer strikes gold in Cheltenham

Blind archer Stuart Rodgers maintained his good form by taking gold at a prestigious para-archery competition last week.

Stuart, who represents Louth and District Disabled Archery Club, followed up his European silver medal, earned last month, by winning the Deer Park Para-Archery WA18 Inclusion Shoot in Cheltenham.

The Sutton-on-Sea archer headed to Gloucestershire with his coach and spotter Rick Smith, from Saltfleetby.

The competition was world record Status and took the form of five dozen arrows to be shot at a 60cm target face from a distance of 18 metres.

Each set of three had to completed in a two-minute period.

The only concession afforded Stuart was in being allowed to stand on the shooting line prior to the start signals.

Sighted and less severe disability category archers have to advance from the waiting line, 10 metres back, when starting signals were sounded.

This was his second appearance at this competition and he set his goal to better last year’s score.

The Lincolnshire archer started well and passed his previous year’s score by the end of the fourth set, but his spotter Rick chose not to tell him the score until the end of the competition, giving words of encouragement between sets instead, to keep him calm and concentrating.

The result was the gold medal by a handsome margin.

* For more information about Louth and District Archers, email laddac@mail.com, call 07914 328384 or 07703 104477, or visit the Louth Archery Club Facebook page.