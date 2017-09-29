Blind Louth archer Stuart Rodgers crowned British champion

Blind archer Stuart Rodgers has made up by his world championship letdown by being crowned British champion.

The Louth And District Archers’ member after was selected ti represent Great Britain at the world championship for vision impaired archers this summer, but then suffered disappointment when the event was cancelled.

But Rodgers, from Sutton-on-Sea, was determined to finish the outdoor season on a high, and did just that when he completed a unique set of podium finishes for the year at the Worshipful Company of Bowyers British Blind Sport Archery Outdoors Championships.

Supported by his mentor and spotter Rick Smith, Rodgers claimed the gold medal in the in the B1 Classified Recurve Archers division at Lilleshall, in Shropshire.

The gold medal crowned an excellent year of competition, having won bronze at the Vision Impaired Archery Tournament (VIAT) in Andorra, and silver from the VIAT in France.

The achievements have helped earn him a place in the shortlist for the Adult Disabled Sportsperson of the Year at the 2017 Lincolnshire’ Sports Awards.