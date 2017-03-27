Bowls: Louth dominate Spalding in county league

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team recorded an excellent 111 to 80 aggregate shots victory at home against Spalding in their recent county match.

The hosts won on four of the five rinks, with the best result for Louth that of team captain George Willoughby’s rink, consisting of Harry Atkinson, Derek Woodforth and Mike Catlow, which won 34-15.

Keith Kelly’s rink won by 11 shots, while the rinks skipped by Colin Smith and Rob Lamb both won 21-15.

* As the club’s winter leagues enter their final stages, the contest for titles builds up.

Rockset remained three points clear in the Evening Fours after a 19-7 win over Roundheads.

But they have played two games more than second-placed Fast Shippers whose 17-13 win against Chalkers all but ended their opponents’ hopes of a top-two finish. Third-placed APS also slipped up, losing 23-8 to Alford.

* In the Ladies’ League, Canaries held out for a 19-15 win over Follies to take top spot from their opponents by a point, but they have played two games more and have also completed their fixtures.

Third-placed Anglers could have gone top but were beaten 16-9 by Rolling Scones. They remain level on points with Follies.

* Malcolm Wade and Lorraine Evans nicked the Friday Mixed Pairs Division Three title by one point after a 21-15 win over previous leaders Vic and Wendy White.

In Division Two, Graham Wood and Eileen Rayner were edged out 19-13 in an excellent game against Mike Norton and Jean Holdsworth.

They now face a battle for the runners-up spot from Tony Nielson and Pam Renshaw who beat Martin and Linda Oldfield 21-11 to move within two points.

* A handful of club members are in county competitions semi-finals action at Lincoln on Sunday with Allan Dent (senior) involved in three events.

He plays in the Mixed Pairs with Val Sherry and features in the Triples with Alan (junior) and Russell Dent, while also playing in the Fours with Mark Freemantle, Jeff McCue and Simon Reeson.

Also competing in the Fours are Jonathan Darley and Mike Leverton with Simon and Russell Dent.