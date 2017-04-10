Bowls: Louth IBC men edge Skegness in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team recorded an impressive 105-95 aggregate shots victory in their county home match against Skegness.

Although both teams won two rinks each, with the other finishing all-square, Louth took the extra bonus points thanks to the overall score.

The hots’ best rink was that of Rob Lamb, Owen Lincoln, Barrie Scott and John Readman who won 22-12, while Keith Kelly, Horace Cope, Paul Hayman and Peter Hill won by eight shots, and team captain George Willoughby’s rink drew 17-17.

* Last weekend Louth Mixed B team fell just short by two shots in their county match at home to Horncastle as the visitors won on three rinks.

Louth’s best win was the 24-10 scoreline produced by Keith Greenhill, Peter Hill, Joan Baker and Tracey Short. The other winning rink of Andrew McMaster, Jeff Baker, Betty Cuthbert and Mary Barker won by 11 shots.

* There is still plenty to play for in the various club leagues and none more so than in Division Two of the Tuesday Mixed Pairs.

Paul Radford and June Brougham took over at the top with two solid wins, beating Robin Barrow and Sue Gurbutt 15-6 and then Terry and Jenny Cornwall 16-11.

They went two points clear of George Foster and Renee Kearney who also beat Barrow and Gurbutt 16-10, but suffered a 15-6 defeat to Fred and Jean Bradley.

Graham Wood and Eileen Rayner moved into third, a point further back, replacing John Readman and Pat Wolley who they beat 20-7. Eyes will be on this week’s Radford/Brougham vs Wood/Rayner game.

* Barrie Robinson and Pat Willoughby got one hand on the Friday Mixed Pairs trophy after their 13-8 win over John Welsh and Pam Thirde put them back on top.

They are a point ahead of Harry Putland and Brenda True who completed their fixtures with a 19-14 defeat to Colin and Carol Smith. But the fourth -placed Smiths have games in hand and could catch the leaders if they win them all.

In Division Two, Pam Renshaw and Tommy Nielson moved into second spot after squeezing through 16-14 against Pat O’Mahony and Judith Walker.

They lead G. Wood and E. Rayner on a shots difference of three and face a nervy final game to avoid a defeat which would hand back the runners-up place to Wood/Rayner who have completed their games.