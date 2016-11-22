BREAKING: Kenwick Park Golf Club agony in Mail on Sunday semi-final

Kenwick Park’s bid for glory in the Mail on Sunday Club Classic came to an end as they lost a narrow match to South Staffs in the semi-finals yesterday (Tuesday).

The team of Steve Ashby (captain), Lewis Hackett, Keiron Spencer-Chaplin, Sam Done and Mick Upton looked set for an early defeat as the Wolverhampton-based club scorched into a commanding lead after nine holes.

But despite individual losses for Ashby and Upton, the team launched a ferocious fightback on the back nine.

A glimmer of hope emerged with just a few holes left to play as Hackett fought back to half his match having trailed with two holes to go.

With Spencer-Chaplin once again winning, Done fought back from five down to within one shot of his opponent with two holes to play to set up a tense finale.

But he was unable to win one of the final two holes and force another sudden death play-off.

The team were left to pick themselves up for today’s third/fourth-place play-off against either Consett and District or Porter’s Park.

More than 3,000 teams entered the national amateur competition at the start of the year with just four teams making it to Spain.

* See next week’s Louth Leader for more news and reaction from Kenwick’s Spanish odyssey.