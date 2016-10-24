British sidecar champion Jev ends season with double win

Louth sidecar racer Jevan Walmsley ended a sensational campaign on a high with two class wins at the season finale at Brands Hatch.

Having already wrapped up the British F2 title alongside driver Pete Founds, and following the cancellation of the final round of their championship, the pair turned their attention to the last round of the RKB F1 series, which runs alongside the British Superbike series.

Action from Brands Hatch EMN-161020-111814002

Racing in the F600 class, they were also competing against the F1 sidecars, which had a healthy entry including guest rider, Michael Dunlop, a multiple TT winner who was riding the Birchall Brothers’ TT winning machine.

The weekend was set to be a challenge with Pete and Jev running their British Championship set-up, but free practice went well, posting the fastest F600 time, a fraction ahead of team-mates Alan Founds and Harry Payne.

After 12 laps of qualifying, the pair were heading the F600 class times when the session was red-flagged.

When the pit lane reopened, six minutes were left, but none of the other F600 teams could match Pete and Jev’s pace, leaving them fastest F600 and 14th overall.

A good start to race one moved Pete and Jev up to 12th on the first lap, but the straight line speed of the F1 machines was hard to match, and they were back to 13th by the end of lap two.

They became involved in a furious battle with the F1 team of Kirk and Hughes which raged for several laps.

On the final lap, Pete and Jev made a pass on Kirk and Hughes and wrapped up the F600 win, closely followed by team-mates Alan and Harry.

Race two was pushed back to the following morning and began in very wet conditions.

Pete and Jev lined up on row six and a fantastic start and fearless overtaking round Paddock Hill bend saw them up to sixth going round Druids.

By the end of lap one, they were leading the F600 race and up to fourth overall, and they had to push hard to stay ahead of Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood.

Second-placed runners Ben Holland and Lee Watson then slid off at Clearways on lap seven, gifting Pete and Jev an amazing third place overall and class win, capping a remarkable season in fine style.

