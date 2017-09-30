British sidecar champion pair sign off in style

Louth sidecar racer Jevan Walmsley signed off a championship-winning season in fitting style by sweeping the board at the final round.

Jevan and driver Pete Founds wrapped up the British F2 Sidecar Championship at the penultimate round, but were determined to sign off the season on a high, and did just that, winning both races at Cadwell Park.

Walmsley and Founds mastered a range of conditions at Cadwell Park Picture: Dirk Wharton EMN-170928-134208002

After two qualifying sessions, the combined times saw the pair line up in second place for the races, just behind Crawford and Hardie on the front row of the grid.

Race one was held in cloudy conditions on a wet track, meaning wet tyres for all teams.

The Honda of the Ramsdens and the Suzuki of Reeves/Christie made great starts and passed Pete and Jev off the start.

But as the front five runners braked hard into Park corner, there appeared to be contact between the outfits of Ramsden and Reeves as the latter took a trip onto the grass, opening the door for Team Founds.

The Ramsdens led the chasing pack for two laps before Pete and Jev passed them on the brakes into Park corner, but Crawford and Hardie were pushing hard and were soon right on the back of the Team Founds machine.

But Pete and Jev responded with the fastest lap of the race to pull out a 1.2-second lead, and when Crawford was forced out of the race the lead grew to 6.2 seconds.

Pete and Jev backed off in the slippery conditions, and Reeves reduced the gap to 2.2 seconds by the last lap, but the No72 Founds machine took a great win.

The track had dried for race two and the teams were all on slicks, but again Jev and Pete didn’t make the best of starts and were passed by

Conrad Harrison and Andy Winkle, and the Ramsdens before Crawford and Hardie passed them into Charlies.

A good exit from Charlies saw Pete and Jev retake Crawford and Hardie, and a problem with the Ramsdens machine saw them up to second again by the end of the first lap.

And they hit the front on the next lap as they slipped past Harrison and Winkle, but the lead continued to change hands in what became a three-way battle.

It was nip and tuck between TF72 and Crawford and Hardie, but Teams Founds started to stamp their authority on the race and on lap 12 clocked a lap almost three seconds quicker than the rest.

And after 18 long laps, they finished with a huge 12-second advantage.