British Superbikes: Hickman looks ot get back in groove at Snetterton

Peter Hickman will travel to Norfolk for round five of the MCE British Superbike championship.

The event takes place at Snetterton over the weekend of June 30-July 2.

After racing at Knockhill last week, he said: “Last week was like racing around a car park as I had just got back from the long straights at the Isle of Man TT races and a 37.73-mile track.

“Coming back to short circuit racing was a challenge, but once we got used to it we adjusted well to the short 1.2669 mile track.”

The 30-year-old recorded two strong top-10 results at Knockhill, but will be looking to better that at Snetterton, which has some long straights on the 2.9689-mile circuit, which will suit him far better.

Friday will see two free practice sessions at 10.55am and 3.55pm.

Saturday sees the riders have a final free practice 10.40am to get their set-up finalised ahead of the three-stage qualifying which starts at 4.02pm.

Sunday is race day and the riders take in a 15-minute warm-up at 9.30am to make final checks before the two 16-lap races at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.