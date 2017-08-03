British Superbikes: Louth racer out to consolidate top six spot at Thruxton

Louth rider Peter Hickman will travel to Thruxton for round seven of the MCE British Superbike championship, desperate for a podium return.

Hicky heads to Hampshire seeking two strong results to consolidate his place within the top six. Just three rounds remain until the cut-off date for the championship showdown.

He currently holds sixth place in the standings on 119 points.

Prior to Thruxton, Hickman spent last weekend at Aberdare Park Road races in Wales, where he and Woodhall Spa’s Steve Plater were guests for the weekend.

Heading back to domestic competition this weekend, Hickman will ride the Smiths Racing BMW at the ultra-fast Thruxton circuit, where last year he recorded a 12th and then a sixth place.

Disappointed to miss out on a podium finish last time out at Brands Hatch, Hickman will be determined to get himself up into the top three at a circuit where he has enjoyed podium finishes in the past.

He loves the fast and flowing circuit which suits his riding style and will set him up nicely for the Ulster GP next week.

Timetable: Friday – free practice one 10.55am, free practice two 3pm; Saturday – free practice three 10.05am, qualifying 4.02pm; Sunday – warm-up 10.50am, race one 1.30pm, race two 4.30pm.