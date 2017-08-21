British Superbikes: Louth rider Hickman consistent at Cadwell

Man of the moment Peter Hickman rode to third and fourth-place finishes at Cadwell Park on Sunday in the latest round of the British Superbike Championship.

Home comforts certainly suited the Louth rider on the Lincolnshire track where, throughout free practice and qualifying, he was always in the top three.

He began race one from a front row grid position in second place, but he didn’t get the best of starts and found himself in fifth on the lap one.

He was running well and looking comfortable, but when Shakey Byrne lost the front and nearly crashed, Hicky was forced to run over the grass to avoid a collision, dropping down the order to ninth.

He took a couple of laps to settle back into his rhythm before beginning his move forward, picking off the riders ahead one at a time.

After following his Smiths Racing team-mate Lee Jackson for several laps, he finally got past to close in on Jason O’Halloran.

With three laps left he caught and passed the Australian, but couldn’t make a pass on Byrne and crossed the line in fourth, just 0.2secs away from the podium.

In his effort to catch the leaders, Hickman set the fourth fastest lap so started race two from the head of the second row.

Hickman got a better start and moved up to fourth which he held until eventual race winner James Ellison passed him.

But he soon regained fourth place when Leon Haslam fell, and on lap 14 he was elevated to third when Byrne pulled out with a bike problem.

Hicky was very close, but couldn’t make a pass and had to be content with third behind Ellison and runner-up Lee Jackson.

Hickman was delighted to find he had been awarded the Monster Energy King of the Mountain trophy which was presented to the rider with the best overall result from the two races.

“This is absolutely fantastic,” he said. “The Smiths BMW team has done a fantastic job on the bike and she has been running great all weekend.

“I’m really happy with the King of the Mountain, it’s a nice little trophy.”

Hickman stayed third in the overall standings on 193 points with just one round left before the Showdown.

But with three races and 75 points available at the next round at Silverstone on September 10, his place in the top six is still not guaranteed.