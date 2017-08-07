British Superbikes: Louth rider Peter Hickman up to third after Thruxton win

Louth racer Peter Hickman was the star of the British Superbike Championship at Thruxton last weekend – claiming a race win and second place.

Sunday’s heroics saw him named rider of the day, picking up 45 championship points and moving up to third in the standings on 164 points.

The Louth rider was in the top four throughout free practice and qualifying, and when he completed his solo Superpole lap he rode well to claim second place and a front row start at the Hampshire circuit.

“I’m obviously delighted to have taken my first win and podiums of the season, but even more delighted to give the Smiths’ team their first-ever BSB win,” Hickman said.

“It’s absolutely mega for all of us and although it’s a small, family-run team, everyone works so hard and it’s brilliant for them to be rewarded for all their efforts.

“A first and second place means it’s been a brilliant day and third place overall now is the icing on the cake.

“Then to be named Eurosport Rider of the Day was just great.”

As the first race got under way, Hicky got away well and settled into second place behind pole setter Jake Dixon.

His progress was thwarted while the course car led the riders around for a few laps following a crash further downfield.

But once the car left the track, Hickman took the lead which he held for six laps until Josh Brookes passed him on lap 15.

He was hassled by Dixon late in the race, but finally shook him off to cross the line for second place, his first podium finish of the campaign.

Hickman had recorded the fastest lap of the race which gifted him pole position for the second 18-lap race.

Again the pace was hot and the battle was on between Dixon, Hicky and Shakey Byrne for the lead, which was exchanged between the three until lap nine when Hickman went ahead at Club Chicane.

Byrne had faded and Josh Brookes came through to join the battle at the front, and with four laps to go, he took the lead.

Both he and Hickman pulled away from Dixon, and on the penultimate lap Brookes made a mistake and crashed, gifting the lead to Hickman who took the chequered flag for his first win for Smiths Racing BMW.

The next round is on August 20 at Hickman’s home circuit of Cadwell Park where he boasts a previous Superbike win and podium.

Before that he travels to Ireland to compete in the world’s fastest road race, the Ulster GP.

Practice takes place today (Wednesday) and Thursday with racing on Thursday and Saturday.