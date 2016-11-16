Cadwell Park season set for dramatic finale

Cadwell Park’s 2016 season ends in spectacular style on Sunday when the North Humberside Stage Rally brings all of the exciting action of the forests to the Lincolnshire Wolds track.

The event is the second round of the 2016/17 Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship, which began at Oulton Park earlier this month.

It’s the first of two visits for the championship which will return to Cadwell in the spring.

More than 90 cars are expected to contest the Cadwell Park event, ranging from popular hatchbacks, such as the Nissan Micra, Peugeot 206 and VW Polo, to more powerful machinery, including Subaru Imprezas and Mitsubish Evos.

There are classics too, including the early, rear-wheel-drive Ford Escorts, Lotus Sunbeams and even a Lancia Stratos.

Cadwell Park will be transformed into a series of rally stages for the event.

The eight different courses will use parts of the famous undulating circuit, some of which will be run in the reverse direction, plus paddock and access roads.

The final two stages of the rally will be run after sunset, with the unique spectacle of blazing headlights, flaming exhausts and glowing brake discs providing a memorable end to the season.

Tickets are available in advance for £10, or £6 for 13 to 15-year-olds with free entry for under 13s.

For more information, call 0843 453 9000 or visit www.cadwellpark.co.uk