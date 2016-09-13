Caistor RC’s Nick Martin bosses East Coast Classic in Mablethorpe

The course record survived by just a few seconds as Mablethorpe Running Club hosted a sell-out East Coast Classic 10k on Sunday.

This year’s event, which also included a 3km fun run, achieved record entry, reaching its capacity of 300 almost a month before the race, but after no-shows, a total of 229 runners completed the course.

The field started at the lifeboat station in Mablethorpe and headed towards Trusthorpe, Sutton-On-Sea and Sandilands Promenade before the 5km turn around point heading back to finish at the lifeboat station.

The conditions were typically warm and sunny for the event which made for uncomfortable conditions for some runners.

Alongside the majority of runners from Mablethorpe, Skegness, Louth, Cleethorpes and Grimsby, the race also attracted entrants from further afield.

Race winner Nick Martin (Caistor Running Club) bossed the race and crossed the line almost two minutes ahead of his nearest rival, winning in 32min 28secs.

The time was just seconds away from Martin’s own personal best and was very close to the course record.

Ben Evison (Skegness Coasters) was second in 34.09, just six seconds in front of Alan Oliver (Sleaford Striders AC) who filled the final podium position.

Lucy Holt (City of Stoke AC) was the first female runner home for the second year running, completing the 10k course in 37min 13secs for 12th place overall. Rebecca Gallop (Newark AC) was next, 22nd overall, in 39.24.

Half-a-dozen Mablethorpe Running Club members also competed with Sean Bailey leading them home in 46min 44secs for 64th position.

Debbie Jinks was next back in 79th place, clocking 49.16, followed by Carl Holmes (87th – 49.45), Carl Musson (113th – 55.07), Andrea Mettam (131st – 57.29), and Lisa Musson (182nd – 1hr 07min 30secs).

Janine Stones also ran, but acted as a guide runner for partially-sighted friend Sharon Maughan (Doncaster AC).

They completed the course together in a highly respectable time of 54.07 for 108th place.

