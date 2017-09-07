Clarkson joins the pro team at Louth GC

Neil Clarkson has joined the professional team at Louth Golf Club.

The PGA Pro joined on Friday and has previously worked with players at every level of the game, from beginners to European Tour players.

Club captain Colin Trestrail and lady captain Fliss Smith present the mixed trophy to Peggy Hales and Greg Boni.

Neil uses his performance background to specialise in club golfer development through the HowDidiDo.co.uk Online Academy.

His amazing coaching career will certainly boost the profile of Louth Golf Club and continue with the club’s growth, while working alongside PGA Professional and director of golf Nikki Chantry to create a new golf academy which will offer top-of-the-range coaching with state-of-the-art Flight Scope technology and a putting lab.

Nikki said: “It is a very exciting time for Louth Golf Club.

“We are delighted to acquire Neil’s expertise, which will no doubt attract many golfers from far and wide for his coaching excellence and knowledge.

“The club is looking to increase its membership and attract more visitors to the facility.

“With our new professional team we plan to open the doors to the Louth community and get more people into golf and educate the healthy and fun side of golf to anyone who wishes to give it a try.”

Neil is now taking bookings for golf lessons and can be contacted on 01507 603681 for further information.

Nikki Chantry will be available for lessons from the beginning of November.

The Elliot Mixed Trophy saw players enjoy a fabulous game in the sunshine, followed by a delicious meal in the clubhouse.

Out of a field of 16 pairs, Julie and Steve Atkinson finished in third place, just behind Pam Hayden and John Bett in second place.

Peggy Hales and Greg Boni won the competition.

Louth Seniors welcomed 20 Senior Pairs from Immingham Golf Club.

The day started with showers for most of the morning, but as the match progressed so did the weather and it became warm and sunny.

Louth Seniors took full advantage of this and won 8.5-1.5.

On Friday, 64 lady members and visitors took to the fairways for the Charity Am-Am in aid of Sense.

The Louth team of Janet Ablott, Sue Carpenter, Linda Mawer and Sharman Haigh won with 83 points.