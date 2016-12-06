Convincing wins for in-form Louth Hockey Club 2nds

Louth Hockey Club’s Men’s Second team continued their winning streak with a very convincing 8-1 success agains Long Sutton Fourths at the weekend.

Goals came from George Cruckshank (three), Max Greenfield (two), Dan Smith, Adaam Peera and John Eedle.

The previous week they played Alford Seconds in a competitive end-to-end game.

Louth came out the victors winning 1-0 with a excellently-worked goal struck back from the back line for incoming George Cruckshank at the top of the D to place the ball in the back of the net.

Louth HC run junior, ladies’ and men’s squads and further information is available by visiting www. louthhockeyclub.co.uk