Cordeaux Academy girls qualify for county cross country champs

Cordeaux Academy students took part in the annual District Cross-Country Championships at Hubbard’s Hills.

For once the weather was kind and the ground was firm, and all of the pupils who volunteered to run completed the course to the very best of their ability and were a credit to the academy.

Special mention must go to the four girls who placed high enough to be selected to represent the district in the county championships at De Aston School, in Market Rasen, on Friday, January 20.

Year 7 pupil Scarlett Norman finished fourth, while Hannah Reid was a fine third in the Year 9 race, just three places ahead of Year 8 student Freya Plaskitt who was running up a year. Bryony Plaskitt completes the quartet after finishing 12th in the Y11 race, as a Year 10 pupil.

Henry Redmond (Y7), Finlay Koslow (Y8), and Joel Clarke (Y9) all made the reserve list for the county championships.

