Cudmore hits an ace as Kenwick Park golfers remember Bob

Perfect weather greeted the 34 teams taking part in the 24th consecutive Kenwick Park Golf Club Charity Day.

This day has now been renamed the Bob Jones Charity Day after its founder and creator sadly passed away.

Charity winners David Lysandrou, Mark Irving and Dan and Steve Thompson with Philippa Clark.

Having his daughter Philippa Clark in attendance made the day even more special.

Mark Irving, David Lysandrou, Dan and Steve Thompson, playing as Oliver’s Army, scored a great 87 points to win.

The Captain’s Pick team of Kenwick’s Men’s Captain John Teanby, Jim Dinsdale, Steve Wood and John Hood came second with 83.

Paul Teanby, Ray Pearson, John Durrant and Paul Brown were third with 82.

Gazza’s Galacticos - Gary Spencer, Carl Packard, Ian Dickinson and Micky Griffiths - took fourth place with 81.

A countback on 80 points gave fifth place to the Driving Miss Tracey team of Tracey Stobart, Bill Wood, Chris Reiners and Julia Sales from Weighed In, better known as Rob and Elaine Houlton and Malcolm and Sandra Crow.

The Gresswell Holiday Cottages four of Martin Fisher, Ian Boyd, Steve Kellett and Alan Anderson came seventh with 77, ahead of the Faux Par four of Dermot Dreelan, Ann Walker, Colin and Sue Burkitt, with 76, who took the final eighth prize.

A total of 132 players took part in Beat the Pro against Ashton Turner at the second hole - and 18 players did it, each winning £20.

The most spectacular shot of the day came at the second when Jo Cudmore hit her five rescue at the 131-yard par three and scored her very first hole in one.

The four nearest the pin prizes were won by Jo Cudmore at the second, Carl Bristol at the eighth, Simon Harley at the 12th and Nigel Towse at the 17th.

Allison Cook and Pete Owen won the nearest the line prizes at the sixth hole.

The whole aim of the day is to raise money for local charities.

The event was organised by Steve Clarke and supported by a generous raft of sponsors and helpers.

With monies still come in from auction items, the day, raffle, auction and collection in lieu of flowers from Bob Jone’s funeral, is expected to be in the region of £15,000.

This money will be donated to Andy, The League of Friends, Humberston Lions, When You Wish Upon A Star, Grimsby Town Handicapped Supporters Club and Grimsby’s Women’s Aid.