Downing completes her 87th marathon

Mablethorpe Running Club’s Paula Downing ran her 87th marathon, and then some, at the Insomnia 24-hour event.

The off-road 10km loop around the scenic Cattows Farm in Leicestershire’s National Forest offers competitors the chance to complete as many laps as they wish over 24 hours.

Paula Downing.

Paula’s objective was to complete 50 miles, her 87th marathon albeit an ultra marathon at almost double the distance.

And she achieved her goal, running nine laps of the course (52 miles) in 9h 15m 39s.

Mablethorpe RC members competed in race four of the Wolds Dash Series .

The event, hosted by Louth AC, is an extremely popular off-road run series which take place at Hubbard’s Hills.

Fourteen of the 100-plus competitors came from the Mablethorpe Club.

Results: under 11 boys (2.21km) - Woody Dales 10m 34s; under 13 girls (3.22km) - Onyx Clancy 19m 08s, Lana Dales 19m 39s, Willow Van Landegham 20m 42s; under 13 boys (3.22km) - Benjamin Ailsby 17m 49s; under 15 girls (4.23km) - Keira Mager 18m 10s, Hope Midgley 21m 57s, Rebecca Millward 23m 41s; senior/veteran females (10.15km) - Paige Midgeley 49m 34s, Debbie Jinks 51m 27s, Elaine Wilson 58m 54s, Sharon Margarson 67m 47s, Andrea Mettam 60m 51s; senior/veteran men (10.15km) - Joseph Rice-Mundy 49m 27s.

The Boston Parkrun saw Janine Stones run with her dog Lilly, finishing as the first female in 21m 43s over the 5k distance, also finishing 10th overall.

At the Hull Parkrun, Rob and Shez Hawse and Janine Stones competed.

Rob was second in 17m 27s while Janine was 22nd (second female) in 20m 36s and Shez was 38th in exactly 22m.

The inaugural ABP Humber Coastal Half Marathon saw 1,000 runners take part.

Among them were Mablethorpe RC’s Andrea Mettam (2h 07m 18s), Sharon Margarson with Elaine Wilson (2h 06m 47s), Debbie Jinks (1h 50m 18s PB), Kev Harrison (1h 36m 50s) and Paula Downing (1h 32m 23s).

The East Coast Classic 10k, including a 3k fun run, will be held on Sunday 10.30am (9.30am for the fun run, which accepts entries on the day from race HQ).

The 10k race starts outside the Lifeboat Station on Mablethorpe’s promenade and follows the seafront past Sutton-On-Sea and Sandilands before turning back again to finish at the Lifeboat Station.

For details visit http://www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk/