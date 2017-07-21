England come calling for rider Esmee

Teenage dressage rider Esmee Alex has been selected to represent England in the British Young Riders Dressage Scheme home international at Brough Park in North Yorkshire this weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Esmee, a student at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth, and her pony Derha Dollar have worked really hard to achieve selection and were in the northern region team that competed in a two-day competition at Keysoe against other regional teams.

Esmee and Derha Dollar were really consistent throughout the competition and ended up in seventh place.

It was as a result of that performance she earned her selection to the England team.

Esmee is grateful to PCR Commercial Bodyworks at Horncastle for their early sponsorship and coaches Amy Woodhead and Rosalind Canter for getting her to this point.