Entries up for Louth Swimming Club’s biathlon

Louth Swimming Club members proved they are not only swim fit, but also run fit as 64 swimmers took part in the club’s second annual biathlon.

The biathlon, which was sponsored by Gas Solve, brought out swimmers from all of the club’s squads including a member of the Masters Squad, Helena Heya.

They competed in a 400m swim at Meridian Leisure Centre before putting on their running shoes and tackling four one-mile laps of Wood Lane field.

All of those who competed were awarded with a medal, and trophies were awarded to the fastest boy and girl in each age group.

Winners – 9s and under: Harry Milne and Olivia Anstey; 10yrs: Jake Adams and Effie Kennedy; 11yrs: Luke Brampton and Lucy Housman; 12yrs: Reuben Heywood and Phoebe Payne; 13yrs: Christen Rook and Izzy Leggate; 14yrs and over: Owen Hall and Katie Roscoe.

Club chairman Bob Wells said: “It was wonderful to see so many swimmers competing and enjoying themselves.

“The event was purely for fun, but the determination from all the competitors to do well was clearly evident, and even the threat of showers didn’t dampen the enthusiasm.

“It was an enjoyable way to end the club’s successful swimming year.”

Event organiser Charlotte Elliott Wright added: “Following last year’s success, the number of swimmers participating increased.

“I was impressed by the determination of the swimmers to do well and for some returning competitors to try and improve on their times from last year.

“We wish to thank all those involved with helping organise and run the event and also the event sponsors.”

For more information about Louth Swimming Club, email enquiries@louth-dolphins.org.uk