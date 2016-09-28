Five go to Spain! Late drama seals victory

Out of the 1,510 clubs who entered the 2016 Mail on Sunday Classic, Kenwick Park’s fearless five of Ashton Turner, Sam Done, Lewis Hackett, Mick Upton and Kieron Spencer-Chaplin have made it through to the finals at the El Rompido course in Spain.

They will compete for the chance of glory in November.

A win was looking very unlikely against Cleckheaton GC after the the round was tied two 2-2 and Mick Upton walked to the 17th hole, two down.

Incredibly, he holed a 25-foot putt to win the hole and give him one last chance to level the match on the last hole.

After his opponent hit his ball out of bounds on the 18th, Mick won the final hole to half the match and take the tie to a sudden death play-off.

Sam Done was the man tasked with the play-off and, after an unbelievable up and down from left of the first green to make a four, he won the play-off much to the delight of team captain Steve Ashby and all the watching spectators.

To get to this stage has been a real team effort and a special mention should go to all the players who have played in previous rounds including Steve Ashby, Gary Spencer and Neil Pridgeon.

Both the men and women played individual stableford competitions for the unusual Westgate Bag and Spoon competition.

This is named after an old golf bag and spoon (old wooden club) found in the loft of a house in Westgate in the 1980scomplete with an account of a match being played in Westgate Fields during the early 1800s.

The wet weather again made playing conditions difficult but Ryan Dixon (16) and Karen Archer (29) played very well to win.

In the men’s stableford, Peter Grantham (15) took second place with 36 points on a count back from Kieron Spencer-Chaplin (5), Travis Hesketh (26) and Graham Pennell (12).

In the ladies’ section, Bridget Hardaway (24) was runner-up with 33 in the ladies competition.

She finished ahead of Andrea Smaggasgale (9) with 30.