Hallington event rider Ros Canter into world top six

Hallington event rider Ros Canter has rocketed into the world’s top six according to the latest rankings published last week.

The 31-year-old moved up to sixth in the FEI World Eventing Athlete rankings following her top seven finish at the Pau four-star in France, the final major event of the European calendar.

She has accrued 414 ranking points and lies just one behind New Zealand rider Andrew Nicholson.

Ros is the second-highest Briton on the list behind third-placed Gemma Tattersall, while three-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Jung, from Germany, tops the list with 463 points.