Hallington rider Ros Canter set for Badminton Horse Trials return

Event rider Ros Canter is set to make her second attempt at the world-famous Badminton Horse Trials this week and looking to make up for her debut disappointment.

The 31-year-old, from Hallington, returns with her 12-year-old giant of a horse, Allstar B looking to atone for last year when having to withdraw Alby after the first dressage phase when they were lying in a promising 20th place.

The pair have, however, twice performed well alongside the global four-star elite at Burghley twice, finishing as best first timers in 2015 and then 25th last year.

They also have experience on the international circuit, having represented Great Britain on the Nations Cup eventing squad.

“Alby is a very good and scopey horse and fairly solid across all three phases,” she said.

“I’m lucky that he has a brain on the flat and does not get wound up by the big occasion and he loves to jump.

“We’re going to be competitive but, at the same time, we have to be realistic. We still have a lot to learn at this elite level.

“Alby definitely has the talent but the question will be, can we pull it out of the bag on the day,”

Ros is a member of the World Class programme which is supported by UK sport Lottery funding which she believes has been a massive help.

She also enjoys the sponsorship of local family-run horse feed company, Emerald Green Feeds, not to mention help at home.

“I am really lucky to have incredible family support,” Ros added.

“Our yard is on my parents’ farm, and my mum manages to run the farm, livery business and helps run my business, too.

“She is superhuman and makes us all feel lazy, but I would be lost without her. Dad is chief lorry cleaner and arena leveller, and my sisters also rode a lot as children, and are now busy being mums themselves.

“At home, Alby is treated just like any of the other horses, although the girls affectionately call him the ‘King’, and I think he rather likes the title!

“He goes out in the field everyday which he loves, as long as he gets to come in first.

“For a big hunky looking horse, he is a complete wuss about being left on his own and loves human attention and affection.”

