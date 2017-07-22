Jays wins throw the Morning Triples title chase wide open as the top two teams drop points

Have your say

Two solid wins for third-placed The Jays has thrown the chase for Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Morning Triples League title wide open.

To add to the drama, the top two teams both dropped points this week.

Just two points now separate the top three teams.

A 25-3 victory over Two Plus One had put second-placed Yorkies level on points with leaders Highgate Wanderers.

But the table toppers then moved a point clear despite being pegged back to a 10-10 draw by a resilient Mudlarks team which included Derek Blow, June Brougham and Anne Burchell.

Yorkies could have pinched top spot if they had won their second game of the week.

But they slumped to a 16-10 defeat against Otters, for whom Neil and Deb Castle and Linda Oldfield all hit form together.

The Jays’ successes were against Mudlarks - who they defeated 20-7 - and Puffins.

This 22-9 success moved them to within two points of the leaders.

Despite Mike Norton and Paul Smith not being in action in the Australian Pairs league, they retained their one-point lead at the top of group A.

The second and third-placed pairs both failed to take advantage so there was no change at the top.

Dave Warren and Barrie Scott were involved in an excellent game against Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley, before the latter duo eventually held out for a 12-10 win to move into fourth spot, but only two points off the league leaders.

Third-placed Bernice Culham and Terry Cornwall were the losers in a tight game against John and Vera Readman who won 11-5.

In group B John Williams and Paul Hayman appear unstoppable as they made it 11 wins out of 11 by crushing Bob and Christine Tice 30-3.

This gave them a six-point lead over Tony Powell and Liz Draper, who weren’t in action.

Preparation of the winter fixture schedules is under way and it is hoped these will be available by the first week in August.