Joint leaders

Louth Billiards & Snooker League, sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual & Domestic Appliances

We are into the second week of the snooker season and joint top are Harness & Cooper Joiners and Henry’s Heroes.

Harness & Cooper Joiners drew 6-6 away at Wilbuck Scaffolding, with Barry Dalton and Terry Espin both winning for the visitors, only for Keith Lewington and Sean Fieldsend answering back for the hosts.

Henry’s Heroes won 8-4 away at Louth Building Supplies with Henry McSpadden, Kevin North and Bobby McSpadden all winning, only for Kyle Johnson to get two frames back for the hosts.

In the other games this week, Top Lads drew 6-6 at home against Louth Travel Centre, with Richard Kissane and Will Blythe winning for the hosts.

Mark Copeland and Ray Beszant drew the visitors level.

In the other game, Sibjon Builders won 7-5 at home against N.T. Shaw Citroen with Sid Bett, Bob Barnes and Anthony Pridgeon winning for the hosts but Hayden Gavey and George Smith put a more respectable slant on the scoreline.

In the billiards league Better Luck Next Time and Marris Carpets are joint top after they both won 2-1.

Better Luck Next Time won at ABC Riding Wear with Ian Winn and Tom Garlic winning for the visitors and Mike Rice pulling one back.

Marris Carpets won away at M.A. Stephensons after Hayden Gavey put the hosts in front only for Brian Copeland and Mark Parrinder to clinch the victory for the visitors.

Moran Travel won 2-1 away against Nauuls & Dales.

Jack Westerby put the hosts in front.

However, Harry Putland and Ray Charlton won it for the visitors as they came from behind.