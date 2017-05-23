Kenwick Park: Anne storms to Memorial Trophy win

The Kenwick Park GC ladies enjoyed more fine scoring in the annual Shelley Storr Memorial Trophy, with Anne Gardiner taking the spoils with a remarkable 37 points.

The magic number seemed to be 34 points in the Silver and Bronze Divisions as Anne Wright and Jo Herrings took the silver and bronze crowns, respectively, with that total.

Not one to spoil the party, Tracey Stobart also racked up 34 points to finish fourth overall.

Pictured - trophy winner Anne Gardiner (left) with lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale

* Kenwick Park hosted a innovative golfer/non-golfer evening.

It was difficult to tell who was the non-golfer when Neil Milson and his wife Susan surged to victory with an impressive nett 33.5 over the nine-hole format.

David and Liz Coulam took second place, while junior Harrison Stephen won the fewest putts competition, taking just 15 strokes over nine holes – a tally any professional would be proud of.