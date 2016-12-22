Kenwick Park captain lands Christmas hole-in-one

Kenwick Park Golf Club’s men’s captain John Teanby got into the festive spirit by scoring a hole-in-one in the Christmas draw competition.

He hit a four iron to the 175-yard par three eighth hole and after a couple of bounces, the ball landed at the bottom of the cup. It was his second ace having scored the first in Portugal, and he won 10 boxes of golf balls for the feat.

John, playing with lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale, her husband Alan and Dave Mulholland, won the front nine competition with a total of 42 points, helped by John’s four points at the eighth.

The team of Ron Irwin, Val Pattinson, Brian Stephenson and Paul Marwood came second with 40.

Ryan Dixon, Sam Done, Rob Hoggarth and Rick Towse won the back nine competition with a cracking score of 44 points from runners-up Kev Keeler, Stuart Wilkinson, Chris Bailey and James Ward, on a countback, with 39.

Steve Blackburn, John Teanby, Steve Langford and Neil Rance won the nearest-the-pin prizes, and Steve Langford scored the day’s only two which won him five packs of golf balls.

After the competition, everyone enjoyed lunch in the clubhouse before the Christmas draw took place.

John delighted a packed clubhouse by buying drinks to celebrate his hole-in-one.