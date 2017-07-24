Kenwick Park: Gardiner lands Rosebowl

Have your say

The sun was out in full force for the Lady Captain’s Weekend, as was the Kenwick Park membership as Andrea Smaggasgale hosted two successful days of competition.

The Rosebowl was won by Anne Gardiner (22), who scored 39 points, while Pam Hewstone (33) amassed 13 points to win the nine-hole competition.

Lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale (left) with Rosebowl winner Anne Gardiner EMN-170724-102708002

The Silver Division title was taken by Helen Sherratt (12), whose strong back nine on the way to her 38 points was enough to hold off a countback challenge from Jenny Rickett (19). Sue Sykes (13) came third with 37 points.

Junior Yue Yue To (34) was delighted to win the Bronze Division with 38 points, while Karen Archer (23) had to settle for second with her 36. Chris Goldsbrough (30) scored 35 to take third, nudging ahead of Noreen Bradford on countback.

In the Lady Captain’s Mixed Competition, the team of R. Wilson, S. Blackburn, M. Blackburn, and P. Marsden took the trophy with an impressive 94 points.

A. Harvey, M. Powell, T. Hesketh and J. Harvey were a point behind in second.

Andrea then combined with Tracy Stobart to score 45 points and win the Ping Betterball Qualifier. Chris Goldsborough and Jean Sizer were just a point back in second, with Birdie Dawson and Sue Fisher just falling short on countback.

* Kenwick’s seniors travelled over the Humber to play Hull Golf Club’s team in perfect summer conditions at the beautiful Kirk Ella course.

The individual matches were closely fought, but the hosts won out with an impressive four-and-a-half points to the visitors’ one-and-a-half.

* The Seniors Open was staged last Wednesday with plenty of prizes on offer.

A strong field of 112 competitors took part, with players travelling from far and wide.

The course was in fine fettle and the standard of play mirrored that, with 20 teams scoring 40 points or more.

Kenwick members John Robinson and John Fitzgerald racked up 45 points to be crowned 2017 Kenwick Park Senior Open champions.

They finished two points clear of Roger Culpin and Derek Kayee who took second place on countback from Karl and Dimitri Koslow.