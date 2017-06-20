Kenwick Park GC: Birdie wins Lincs county title

The Kenwick Park GC seniors played one of their most prestigious club competitions last Wednesday, held in memory of the late, much missed Harry Marsh.

The Harry Marsh Pairs, sponsored by Harry’s partner Pam Powell, took to the course in bright sunshine, and returned with mixed results.

Harry Marsh Pairs winners, seniors captain Malcolm Bood and Peter Jellet, EMN-170619-161021002

Jeremy Hexton (17) posted the best individual score of the day with 38 points, while Peter Jellet (28) and seniors captain Malcolm Bood (18) won the pairs competition with 70 points.

Jim Dinsdale (14) and Gerald Brooks (14) were second with their total of 66 points, while Mike Walker (13) and Jeremy Hexton (17) were left three points adrift.

* While the spotlight continues to shine on Kenwick’s promising young guns, Birdie Dawson grabbed the headlines this week when she became Senior County Champion with a stunning gross score of 79 at the tricky South Kyme course.

* There was some fine scoring at the club’s popular Ladies’ Am-Am event.

Seniors county champion Birdie Dawson EMN-170619-161008002

Waltham Windmill’s team of Lesley Burton, Jenny Holborn, Josie Hallam and Liz Wride emerged victorious with an unassailable total of 80 points.

The Laceby Manor team of Sue Guilliatt, Jane Greenough, Kim Marsh and Gemma Cooling had to settle for second, falling just one point short.

* In Tuesday’s 18-Hole Silver Stableford, Ann Walker stole the show, with her 35-point total enough to hold off Val Pattinson’s challenge, who was a point shy.

Sue Taylor took the Bronze Division spoils with 33 points, beating Cheryll Gilliat on countback, and Jenny Rickett won the nine-hole competition.