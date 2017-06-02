Kenwick Park GC ladies hit rich vein of form

Kenwick Park Golf Club’s ladies had a busy week, and went unbeaten after two A team matches.

The first match took them to Elsham, and was halved, while the second was a more fruitful trip to Forest Pines, with the team winning two-and-a-half points to one-and-a-half.

Noreen Ross Trophy winner Jo Herring (centre) with, from left, lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale, Noreen's daughter Clair Steele with children Euan and Ellie Steele EMN-170206-130650002

The ladies also put on a dominant display at Laceby Manor, with Jane Briggs winning the individual competition, and Penny Buckley coming fourth.

They also did well in the team event, the Dorothy Marsh Shield which was won on countback by Kenwick’s Sue Letby, Bridget Hardaway, Noreen Bradford and Jo Herring, while clubmates Pamela Hayward, Penny Buckley, Jane Briggs and Anne Gardiner were second.

n Jo Herring was delighted to win the Noreen Ross Memorial Trophy with 36 points.

Jane Briggs held off Allison Cook’s countback challenge to win the Silver Division stableford, on 35 points, and in the Bronze Division, Penny Buckley won with 32 points, one point ahead of runner-up Bridget Hardaway.

Ian Gaunt claimed a hole-in-one at the 17th EMN-170206-130627002

The nine-hole competition was won by Pam Westthorpe with 17 points.

n Senior club member Ian Gaunt (27) celebrated an astounding hole-in-one on the par three 17th hole while playing in the John King Salver.

Last Wednesday, Kenwick’s seniors hosted their return match against Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

After eight close matches, the home team was ultimately overpowered by five-and-a-half to two-and-a-half points.