Kenwick Park GC raise £11,000 for star graduate Ashton Turner

Kenwick Park Golf Club’s members certainly showed plenty of support last weekend for their finest talent, Ashton Turner.

If the mental stress of the cut-throat professional golf tours wasn’t daunting enough, the financial cost certainly can be, but Kenwick Park members turned out in force for a special weekend in support of their star graduate who turned pro last summer.

On Saturday 160 competitors took part in an individual stableford, while on Sunday, 31 teams took part in an am-am competition, with an incredible £11,000 raised in total.

Results –

Saturday Individual Stableford – Division One: 1 Pete Wilyman 41pts, 2 Dave Foxon 39, 3 Andrew Funnell 39; 4 Ian Ashwood 39.

Division Two: 1 James Ward 41pts ocb (27pts back nine); 2 Chris Hunt, 3 Mark Grayson 38, 4 Andrew Oliver 38.

Division Three: 1 Stan Gladwell 36pts, 2 Dan Kinsey 35, 3 Matt Chandler 35, 4 Alan Watkin 35.

Ladies: 1 Poppy Kinsey 37pts, 2 Jo Cudmore 36, 3 Val Pattinson 34 ocb (17pts back nine).

Sunday Team Am-Am: 1 Alistair Harvey, Julie Harvey, Matt Powell and Travis Hesketh 87pts, 2 John Beverley, Tom Gladwell, Billy Wright, Tracey Stobart 86, 3 Nick Dawson, Dave Foxon, James Ward, Nigel Towse 85, 4 George Bloor, Alan Smaggasgale, Andrea Smaggasgale, John Teanby 84 ocb (45 back nine).

Nearest the pin: Sam Done (8th); Andrea Smaggasgale (12th).

* Kenwick Park’s ladies were in fine fettle for their first medal of the year as they once again posted some formidable scores.

Results – Silver Division: 1 Sue Fisher nett 74, 2 Val Pattinson nett 75. Bronze Division: 1 Noreen Bradford nett 72, 2 Bridget Hardaway nett 78.

Nine-Hole Competition: Vicky Halmshaw 20pts.

* Kenwick Park’s seniors played their annual away day in memory of the late Ron King last Monday.

The competition format was pairs betterball, and with the weather set fair, 20 members set off to tackle the rolling heathland fairways of Market Rasen Golf Club.

The standard of scoring was impressive, but more importantly the players had a relaxed round in splendid conditions, with the usual good humour underlining why this is always such an eagerly anticipated event.

Results: 1 Simon Hartley and Alan Rogers 41pts ocb, 2 Malcolm Bood and Jim Dinsdale 41, 3 Derek Kayee and John Moody 40.