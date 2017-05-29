Kenwick Park GC seniors earn Waltham stalemate

Kenwick Park Golf Club’s seniors travelled to Waltham Windmill with fire in their bellies.

And a close encounter ended in a 4-4 draw.

Seniors captain Malcolm Bood said: “We had a wonderful day in the great company of a like-minded Waltham Seniors team.

“A close competition was played in the best of spirits.”

* Last Wednesday, 50 of Kenwick’s seniors battled it out for the prestigious John King Salver.

The standard of play mirrored the course conditions and the perfect weather.

Ian Gaunt (27) provided the highlight with a hole-in-one at the par three 17th, but Bernie Stafford (20) won the overall competition, scoring a superb 37 points.

Simon Hartley (4) shot 36 to take second place, with John Hood (5) securing third on 34.

* Kenwick’s ladies continued their good form in the Coronation Foursomes.

Sarah Durrant and Donna Wood stole the show with their 33 points, earning them a spot at the Wollaton Park competition, in Nottingham.

The 18-hole stableford was won by Jo Herring (35pts), while Ann Lavin topped the nine-hole leaderboard.