Kenwick Park GC seniors host Invitation Day

Kenwick Park’s seniors held their annual Invitation Day last Wednesday, which was played by 38 members and their guests as a pairs betterball competition.

John Hood and Sam Roy capitalised on the perfect conditions to emerge victorious ahead of runners-up Peter Jellett and D. Smith, while Karl Koslow and E. Koslow made it a family affair to take third.

* Martin Peters and Robin Atkin epitomised Britain’s seasonal confusion as they won the Winter League final in late spring.

They held off a strong challenge from Chris Davies and Les Bullen to clinch the title on the first play-off hole.

* The Kenwick Park GC ladies produced another week of fiery competition in the Ann Dickinson Qualifier last week.

Sue Sykes won the Silver Division with an imposing net 70, as Val Pattinson’s hot pursuit fell two shots short, while in the Bronze Division, Pam Hayward was left ruing the countback rule, as Karen Archer’s stronger back nine meant her nett 69 was enough to take first place.

Fifth overall was Jill Harrington, with an impressive nett 71, while the nine-hole winner was Lyn Munro, with 18 points.

* But Kenwick’s ladies enjoyed less success in their home game against Elsham, losing two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.