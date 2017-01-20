Kenwick Park GC to hold Ashton Turner weekend for new tour professional

Kenwick Park Golf Club are giving a helping hand to star graduate Ashton Turner as he looks to make his way in the professional world.

The club have given over their course to the 20-year-old for a golf weekend in March to raise funds to support his first year as a Tour Professional.

Turner, who joined Kenwick Park at the age of six, will hold an open evening at the club on Friday, March 24 before hosting a members’ stableford competition on the Saturday.

The weekend closes with an am-am competition for teams on the Sunday, open to non-members, followed by an auction and raffle.

Entry for the Ashton Turner Am-Am costs £30, or £20 for Kenwick Park members. Forms are available from the club.

The former England amateur international is looking for individuals and businesses to support the event through auction and raffle prizes, tee sponsorship and donations.

Turner was the Kenwick Park club champion and course record holder for seven years and helped them reach the national finals of the Mail on Sunday Club Classic last year.

He has represented England and GB and Ireland 29 times, captaining both, and won a silver medal with Team GB at the 2013 Youth Olympics in Australia.

Turner held a world amateur ranking of 79 when he turned professional last September, and his accomplishments reached their pinnacle early last year when he helped Europe to victory in a 12-man team against Asia and Australia.

He was also named player of the tournament at the Men’s Home Internationals last summer and played twice as an amateur on the European Challenge Tour before turning pro.

He achieved fourth and third-places finish in his first two tournaments, and most recently, opened 2017 with three top-10 finishes on the Algarve Tour.

To help support Ashton’s event, or for more information about the weekend, call (01507) 605134, email proshop@kenwickparkgolf.co.uk or visit www.kenwickparkgolf.co.uk