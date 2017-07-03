Kenwick Park GC: TV actor drops by for Taverners charity event

Actor and Lord Taverner Patrick Mower added a touch of glamour to Kenwick Park Golf Club when he presented the prizes in the Lady Taverners Charity competition.

The day raised more than £3,000 to assist the Taverners in the work they do for disadvantaged children across the country, helping all young people have a sporting chance in life.

New club champion Kieron Spencer-Chaplin (right) with Ron Irwin (left) and Eric Sharp EMN-170307-125359002

The Lady Taverners chairman Yvonne Wood emphasised how much of a positive impact an event like Kenwick’s can have on the progress of the charity.

The Rotherham and Selby team of Colin Sapey, Tom Alford, Jeff Allen and Stuart Kelly took the top award with an impressive total of 89 points.

* While the strength of many competitors seemed to wane over the course of Kenwick’s gruelling 36-hole Club Championship, Kieron Spencer-Chaplin seemed to gain momentum with every swing.

He stormed to victory in the gross competition after a stunning second round of 72.

Invitation Day winners Annie Oliver (left) and Wendy Craven (right) with lady captain Andrea EMN-170307-125423002

The Flockton Trophy, awarded for the best nett score of the day, was won by Richard Bruntlett with 142, after two consistent rounds of 71.

Ryan Bullen narrowly missed out on countback, while Gareth Warren followed in third with 144.

* In another popular Ladies’ Invitation Day, Woodhall Spa’s Annie Oliver and Wendy Craven won as they amassed a stellar 47 points.

Sue Fisher and Aileen Sellars were second on 42 points, while Tracey Stobart and Sue Newell were hot on their heels in third, losing out on countback. Pam Westthorpe and Ann Todd took fourth, with 41 points.

* After some fine all-round scoring in the Grouse Foursomes, N. Milson and R. Towse leapt to the front of the pack after their impressive 67.

* Nineteen-year-old Maxim Mower won Saturday’s Monthly Medal by three shots with an imposing score of nett 67.