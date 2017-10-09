Kenwick Park Gofl Club toasts first-ever winner at Lincolnshire Open

Sam Done made history when he became Kenwick Park’s first member to claim the Lincolnshire Open Crown and add his name to an illustrious list of winners.

Done’s name will be added to the likes of Mark James, Jim Payne, Stephen Bennett and Andrew Hare and Mark James on the impressive trophy after his six-under-par total at Holme Hall GC left him three strokes clear of the chasing pack.

Kieron Spencer-Chaplin (left) joined clubmate Sam Done in the podium spots at the Lincolnshire Open EMN-170910-095354002

The field was made up of the county’s finest amateurs and professionals, and Done played alongside Paul Streeter for the 36-hole tournament.

Streeter has vast experience on the European Tour as a professional and recently played all our rounds in the Seniors Open Championship alongside the likes of Tom Watson, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie.

Done began the tournament on the par five 11th hole and completed his first eight holes in level par.

The back nine at Holme Hall is certainly the tougher nine and his patience was rewarded with gains at the first, third, fifth, eighth, ninth and 10th holes to card a fantastic six-under par 65 in the first round.

Lunching on a three-shot lead is not always the easiest thing, with playing partner Streeter among a trio of players to shoot 68 as well as fellow pro Paul Bradshaw.

Kenwick Park’s club champion Kieron Spencer-Chaplin also played a fantastic round of 68 to put himself in contention.

History beckoned for Done in round two, but there was still plenty to do.

Streeter pushed him all the way and had a putt to draw level at the 13th hole of the second round.

The putt narrowly missed and a birdie at the short par four 14th hole helped Done extend his lead back to three shots, a lead he managed to maintain thanks to his exquisite short game.

Spencer-Chaplin’s hard work and dedication to practice has seen him reduce his handicap from 6.9 three years ago to a now career-best of 2.0, and he was rewarded with a third-place finish, five shots adrift from his clubmate.

Final results: 1 Sam Done 65+71=136; 2 Paul Streeter 68+71=139; Kieron Spencer-Chaplin 68+73=141.