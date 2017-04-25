Kenwick Park golf: Ace propels Jim up leaderboard

A good turnout of 45 seniors competed for the coveted Ced Blackbourne Trophy at Kenwick Park Golf Club last week.

The highlight of the day was Jim Dinsdale’s hole-in-one at the 12th which helped propel him up the leaderboard into second place.

Geoff Formby (15) triumphed with 37 points, holding off an impressive charge from Jim (14), who narrowly lost on countback.

Hot on their heels was Peter Jellet (28) on 36 points, with David Rushworth (18) securing fourth place with his total of 35.

The top 16 qualified for a knockout tournament to decide the 2017 Ced Blackbourne Trophy winner.

* The seniors team travelled to Cleethorpes for their first inter-club match of the season.

The honours were shared, with both sides winning four games.

Their first home match of the season, brought the visit of Louth Golf Club to try and seal a tricky away victory.

In almost perfect conditions, there were tight matches throughout the field and a close overall result as Kenwick Park pipped the visitors by four-and-a-half to three-and-a-half points.

* Life was sweetest for the quartet of Alan and Andrea Smaggasgale with Sue and Graham Sykes in the Easter Texas Scramble.

They shot a stunning nett 58.2 to win the trophy, while Kieron and Nick Touse, Martin and Joanna Tubb had to settle for second with their equally impressive nett 60.8.

Emphasising the level of talent on display was Steve Langford, John Fitzgerald, Ann Walker and Smiler Hutson, whose imposing 61.2 could only secure third place.

* Kenwick Park’s ladies refused to let tricky conditions get the better of them in the Pauline Jackson Qualifier.

Scoring was impressive once again with Sandra Crow shooting a nett 72 to win the Silver Division.

Noreen Bradford continued her recent purple patch to clinch the Bronze crown with a formidable nett 71 and Pam Hayward was third overall with a nett 75.

But the week’s best score went to Kenwick Park’s life president, Eric Sharp, who celebrated 60 years of being a professional golfer.