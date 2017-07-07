Kenwick Park golf: Anne crowned ladies’ champion after dominant display

The golfing gods were smiling down on Kenwick Park GC’s ladies as the sun and the course shone in equal measure for their annual 36-hole club championship.

Anne Wright was crowned winner in the gross competition by an amazing eight shots, taking home the Founders’ Salver with a combined total of 170.

Transatlantic Trophy winner Bernie Stafford (centre) with runner-up Bruce Wong (right) and third-placed Alan Smaggasgale EMN-170707-130308002

Freda Cooper was pipped to second place by countback from Birdie Dawson, but her disappointment was short-lived, as she was awarded the Walmer Wine Cup for the day’s best nett score - an impressive 144.

Karen Archer ended up just four shots adrift, while Julie Harvey took third with 152.

* Last Wednesday the seniors battled it out for the Transatlantic Trophy, played in memory of the late Dougie Gordon who set up the competition and donated the coveted silverware many years ago.

A field of 41 players relished the challenge of a medal round, and the pick of the bunch was Bernie Stafford (20), scoring a superb nett 67.

A remarkable 69 from Bruce Wong (17) was only good enough for second place, while Alan Smaggasgale (12) had to settle for third with his nett 70.