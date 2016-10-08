Kenwick Park golf: Ashwood claims end-of-season medal win

The Kenwick Park GC men played the October medal in breezy conditions, but the end-of-season competition saw some excellent scores.

In Division One, Ian Ashwood (78-12=66) took the top spot on a countback from Sean Gower (75-9=66), and Graham Jacklin came third with 80-13=67.

Lewis Hackett’s great round of 70-2=68 was the day’s best gross score and earned him fourth place overall.

Rob Hoggarth was the clear winner in Division Two after a round of 86-21=65.

Bob Briggs came second with 82-14=68, one point clear of third-placed Steve Horner with 88-19=69. Graham Ward was fourth with 87-17=70.

* Teams of four played an am-am over nine holes to celebrate Lincolnshire Day and then enjoyed a traditional county tea in the clubhouse afterwards.

Alistair and Julie Harvey, Matt Powell and Travis Hesketh racked up a remarkable score of 46 points to win.

Steve and Nicola Clarke, playing with Rick and Sue Fisher, were second with 42, and Jean Sizer, John Moody, Brian Clark and Adrian Ellis finished third with 41.

A special mention goes Lee Fisher for his eagle two on the 382-yard par four third hole.

* George Penrose, who sadly died earlier this year, donated a salver for an unusual competition of six nine-hole rounds throughout the season.

The winner was decided from the best three nett scores.

The final round was won by Nigel Fearn (11) with 22 points, four clear of runner-up Matt Chandler (20) who pushed Sam Mountain (9) in to third with 16.

But overall victory in the competition went to Dan Mountain who secured top spot by scoring an aggregate 60 points (18+22+20).

Chandler was one point behind with a total of 59, and Nik Fox was third with 58.

* The ladies enjoyed their match against the seniors, but lost by a margin of 6-4.