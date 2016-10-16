Kenwick Park golf: B team hold nerve to pip seniors

The Kenwick Park B team took on a team from the seniors section, in their annual pairs betterball match for the Brooks Trophy.

Captain Nigel Fearn and his B team members prepared by practising on the driving range and putting green, while the laidback seniors got ready with a cup of coffee in the clubhouse.

Davlin Trophy finalists, from left - Rose Stevenson, Colin and Sue Burkitt, Robert Wilson EMN-161014-091157002

After five matches the score was all square, leaving the final B team pairing of part-time senior Colin Burkitt and his partner to clinch victory.

The Kenwick men not taking part in the Brooks Trophy played a stableford.

John Payne (10) won Division One with a good score of 38 points from Neil Johnson (13) who pipped Steve Squires (13) to second spot on countback, both with 37pts.

In Division Two, Mark Squires (15) won with a great score of 41, three clear of runner-up John Beverley (15) with third-placed Robert Wilson (19) a point further back with 37.

Kenwick Salver presentation, from left - Rose Stevenson, Sam Atkin, Helen Sherratt and Robert Wilson EMN-161014-091124002

* The mixed pairs played a betterball stableford for the final mixed trophy of the season.

The Kenwick Salvers is the only competition of the year where players are not allowed to play with their regular partners.

Helen Sherratt and Sam Atkin won with a great score of 40 points on countback from John Moody (19) and Wendy Beaumont (32).

Pete Smart (19) and Jo Cudmore (18), were third with 39.

Jo Herring received the Stableford Winners Shield from the lady captain Penny Buckley EMN-161014-091135002

* After the top eight scoring couples from the Havelock Trophy had played greensome matchplay rounds for the Davlin Trophy, the final was a very tight affair.

Colin and Sue Burkitt took on Clive and Carol James and after 18 holes, the match was all-square. A sudden death play-off was won by Colin and Sue on the first extra hole to claim the trophy.

* On a wet and miserable day, all the ladies who had previously won a stableford during the season, competed for a shield.

Jo Herring (32) was delighted to win with a score of 35 points, one ahead of runner-up Patsy Clark (22), with lady captain Penny Buckley (24) third with 33.

The rest of the ladies also played a stableford and Anne Gardiner (22) won with 30 points from Noreen Bradford (26) with 27.

Lynda Cahalin (24) won the alternative nine-hole stableford with 17 points.