Kenwick Park golf: Charity Day to honour its late foudner Bob Jones

A large field of 136 golfers is expected for the 24th consecutive Kenwick Park Golf Club Charity Day on Friday.

Organised by local businessman Steve Clarke, the event is fully subscribed with 34 teams of players, a raft of generous sponsors, as well as many helpers.

After nine holes, the players are invited to eat drink and be merry before tackling the tough back nine.

The evening meal is followed by the prize-giving, a raffle of more than 100 donated prizes and finally an auction of outstanding items.

Steve said: “The whole aim of the day is to support local not national charities, and 100 per cent of the proceeds helps charities operating in the LN and DN areas.”

Representatives of each charity help throughout the day, and are able to talk to the players about how donations are used.

In 2016, a record sum of £15,000 was raised to bring the cumulative total to £113,000.

As the charities are chosen by different people each year, no two years are alike.

This year’s nominated charities include Andy’s, League of Friends, Humberside Lions, When You Wish Upon a Star, Grimsby Town Handicapped Supporters Club, and Women’s Aid in Grimsby.

This is a poignant year for the event, as the founder and creator of the Charity Day, Bob Jones, sadly died recently.

Bob ran the event for 21 years and was a relentless fundraiser, but organisers believe his spirit will live on through the rolling generosity from the club and entrants.