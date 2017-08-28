Kenwick Park Golf Club toasts 25 years

Kenwick Park Golf Club celebrated its 25th anniversary as 120 guests enjoyed an evening of fine food from chef Simon Godfrey, and music from Robyn Smaggasgale, Tracey Stobart and friends.

On the Sunday, 104 members past and present played an am-am competition, and it was the team of Nigel Towse, Stuart Wilkinson, Martin Tubb and Neil Milson who walked away with the title after their combined effort of 89 points.

Clabbett Cup sponsors Patsy Clark (left) and Julia Labbett (right) with winner Anne Wright EMN-170828-100300002

Ron Irwin, Val Pattinson, Donna Wood and Nathan Price were pipped to the post on countback.

* In the fifth Annual Eric Sharp Pro-Am, professional Paul Streeter reclaimed the trophy for the first time since 2014 after a magnificent 67.

Scott Emery and honorary life member Sophie Walker finished tied second with 70.

In the team event, George Chubb enjoyed a winning return to Kenwick Park as he guided his partners Will Oliver, Matt Powell and Julie Harvey to a total of 129.

Professional Paul Streeter (right) with Eric Sharp EMN-170828-100312002

* The ladies’ 18-hole stableford Silver Division was won by Birdie Dawson with 37 points, while Jo Herring continued her run of form to take the Bronze Division top spot with 39 points.

Third overall was Donna Wood with 33 points, and Sue Letby won the nine-hole competition.

* In the Clabbett Cup, sponsored by Julia Labbett and Patsy Clark, Anne Wright put on a fine display to take home the trophy with her total of 36.

Val Pattinson was a point shy in second, while Lady Captain Andrea Smaggasgale followed with 34.

ProAm winning team, from left, professional George Chubb, Matt Powell, Eric Sharp, Julie Harvey, Will Oliver EMN-170828-100236002

The proceeds of the competition go to the club’s junior section.

* Kenwick Park’s Seniors hosted Cleethorpes Golf Club for an inter-club competition last Wednesday.

With the course in top condition, the day was enjoyed by all of the 32 players involved.

The scoring was tight, with only a few holes’ the difference between the two evenly-matched teams as Kenwick ran out winners by five matches to three.

* The Paul Wiseman Electrical team won the 20th annual Corporate Cup event with 82 points.

The fourball consisted of Paul Wiseman, Sean Gower, Trevor Haylar and Andy Stanley, who were presented with the Nisa Today’s trophy by club chairman John Beverley.

Tri Pack, of Grimsby, finished second, with AE Lenton’s following closely behind.

* Harry Wood was crowned junior champion after shooting the lowest gross score of the day.

After an exceptional day of scoring in the nett competition, Zander Charlesworth finished top with his amazing nett 60.

Wei Wei To was hot on his heels with a nett 65, while Elliott Cooksey and Reuben Middleton both came in with nett 66s.

* Kenwick Park prospect Sam Done finished fifth in the Lee Westwood Trophy at Rotherham Golf Club.

The strong field boasted several England internationals, and after a disappointing finish to round one, Sam demonstrated his mental strength to climb up the leaderboard in the remaining three rounds, ending with a combined score of 282.