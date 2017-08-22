Kenwick Park Golf Club: Tracy and Di run out clear winners

Tracy Stobart and Di Everitt capitalised on favourable conditions as Kenwick Park Golf Club’s ladies played the Brenda Blundell competition last week.

They scored an imposing 48 points to take home the trophy, four points clear of runners-up Birdie Dawson and Elaine Houlton, while Bridget Hardaway and Sue Letby followed on 43.

Brenda Blundeel with her competition winners Di Everitt and Tracey Stobart. EMN-170821-155557002

The ladies team welcomed their new vice-captain Carol James for their match at Market Rasen, but local knowledge proved key as the home team won 3-1.

* Jo Herring put on a fine display to defeat Helen Sherratt in the last round of the Anne Dickinson Salver.

Lady captain Andrea Smaggasgale continued her run of form to win the Pauline Jackson Rosebowl, beating Penny Buckley in the final.

* The betterball stableford saw a tremendous turnout, with 36 teams signing up.

Mixed captains Rosemary Stevenson and�Robert Wilson present the trophy to winners Alan and Pat Haynes. EMN-170821-155608002

Steve Langford and Ann Walker (Kenwick Park) thought they’d done enough to win with their 45 points, before final group Alan and Pat Haynes (Belton Woods) dashed their hopes with an impressive 47 points.

Chris Maber and Emma Haynes (Belton Woods GC) were third on 42.

* The Seniors also enjoyed a busy week, holding their annual Open Championship.

Simon Hartley topped a 58-strong field, beating John Hood in a play-off after both had carded gross scores of 77, earning Simon the Mary’s Championship Trophy for the second year running.

Seniors Open, from left, runner-up John Hood, Paul Dewhurst, winner Simon Hartley and competition starter Ian Flockton EMN-170821-155620002

The St Andrew’s Quaich, for the best nett score, went to Alan Smaggasgale after his nett 67, while Andy Sherratt won the Neville Wiles Salver for the best nett score from an over 70 golfer with a nett 68 from runner-up George Hawgood, (nett 70).

* In the men’s Marcus Brown Memorial Trophy, Lewis Gibbs held off a countback challenge from Matt Powell to win with nett 70.

Richard Bruntlett came third with nett 71.